Matt Damon mistaken for Brad Pitt during FIFA World Cup 2026 final broadcast

Even Hollywood's biggest stars can be mistaken for one another.

Actor Matt Damon was accidentally identified as his Ocean's Eleven co-star Brad Pitt during the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, creating one of the event's most talked-about off-pitch moments.

As television cameras panned across the celebrity-filled crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), Fox Sports commentator John Strong confidently told viewers: "Brad Pitt also among the fans here."

Seconds later, co-commentator Stu Holden stepped in with a correction.

"Oh, it's Matt Damon. That's Matt Damon," he said, prompting laughter in the commentary booth. Strong blamed the mistake on glare from the broadcast monitors and jokingly apologised to both actors.

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Damon attended the final alongside his wife, Luciana Barroso, who was cheering for her native Argentina. She wore the national team's jersey and bucket hat as Argentina took on Spain in the tournament decider. Spain went on to win 1, claiming the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where fans found humour in the mix-up.

Many described it as "the best compliment a man can receive," while others joked that Damon was "preparing for his next role as Brad Pitt." Another viral post quipped that the actor had just received "a huge ego boost."

The timing also amused film fans. Damon is currently starring as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, while Pitt famously portrayed Achilles in the 2004 epic Troy, with several users joking that "Odysseus was mistaken for Achilles."

Adding another layer to the confusion, Pitt had also attended a World Cup match earlier in the tournament alongside his partner, Ines de Ramon, making his presence at football matches fresh in viewers' minds.

The World Cup final attracted a host of celebrities from film, music and sport, but Damon's accidental case of mistaken identity proved to be one of the night's most memorable viral moments.