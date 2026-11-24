Hollywood star Matt Damon is heading to Abu Dhabi this December. But this time, it won't be for a film premiere or a red-carpet appearance. Instead, the Oscar-winning actor will be turning his attention to one of the world's most pressing challenges, which is access to safe drinking water.

Damon, who co-founded the nonprofit organisation Water.org, will take the stage alongside fellow co-founder Gary White at the Ideas Abu Dhabi Forum on December 8, as part of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Taking place at the ADNEC Exhibition Centre from December 8 to 10, the conference is being co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, bringing together world leaders and investors to address the growing challenges surrounding global water security.

While Damon is best known for his Hollywood career, the actor has spent years advocating for access to safe water and sanitation through Water.org.

During his Abu Dhabi appearance, Damon and White will discuss how greater investment can help millions of people gain access to these basic necessities. The pair are also expected to announce major new financing commitments, although details have yet to be revealed.

“Families living without safe water are already spending billions every year just to cope. The issue isn’t a lack of money. It’s where that money flows,” Damon and White said in a joint statement.

Through Water.org Group, which includes Water.org, WaterEquity and WaterConnect, the organisation says it has already helped more than 95 million people gain access to safe water or sanitation by working with local partners.

Damon to take the stage at ADNEC Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi

Damon and White will take the stage on December 8 at The Oasis Main Stage, located within the ADNEC Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The Oasis is a public-facing space at the UN Water Conference, where visitors can attend discussions and explore exhibitions, discovering new technologies addressing the world's water challenges.

The Ideas Abu Dhabi programme is scheduled to run from 11am to 12:30pm, although the exact timing of Damon's appearance has yet to be confirmed.

The wider event will also feature discussions on topics surrounding technology, funding opportunities and the future of cities, with other speakers including former Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and journalist and media executive Vivian Schiller.

Visitors will also be able to explore the Ideas Abu Dhabi pavilion, which will showcase innovations developed in the UAE, including desalination technologies and low-carbon cement produced using desalination waste.

What visitors need to know

According to organisers, The Oasis is open to all, with members of the public invited to register through the official conference website.

However, it remains unclear whether Damon's session will require a separate booking or whether registration will guarantee entry. Those interested in attending can visit the official UN Water Conference website for registration details.