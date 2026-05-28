MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update

MasterChef India winner and celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an Instagram post, Bhadouria shared a health update, asking her followers to pray for her quick recovery.

"I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support," she wrote.

Bhadouria also shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed, suggesting that she is already undergoing treatment for the condition.

The post quickly caught the Internet's attention, with her followers expressing concern in the comments. Many also wished for her wellbeing and speedy recovery.

Bhadouria also shared a video message on her Instagram story, saying, "I wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. As you are my extended family, I wanted to share this with you all. At this moment, I need all your prayers and support."

Bhadouria's journey began as a school teacher, which spanned over 16 years. However, she left her teaching career to take part in the popular cookery reality show, MasterChef India.

Making it big, she won the debut season of MasterChef India.

In one of her Instagram posts, Bhadouria reflected on her journey, pouring out her heart in a candid note.

She described the switch in her career as the "best decision", further adding, "Dreams do come true, but only if you're willing to take the leap. That leap was my first step toward fulfilling a lifelong passion, and I've never looked back since."