Mason Thames talks 'The Black Phone 2', Ethan Hawke, and why he loves getting scared

Mason Thames has already carved a name for himself in Hollywood with a breakout role that sent chills down audiences’ spines. Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (2021) was a box-office hit that introduced Thames, then 14, as Finney, a quiet yet resilient boy trapped by a sadistic kidnapper, played hauntingly by Ethan Hawke. Now, three years later, Thames returns to that dark, eerie universe in The Black Phone 2, a sequel that delves deeper into Finney’s emotional scars and haunted psyche.

In a conversation, the young actor, now 18, opens up about stepping back into Finney’s shoes, working again with Derrickson and Hawke, and exploring the fragile line between fear and humanity in horror storytelling. From tackling trauma and transformation to finding heart in horror, Thames reflects on how far both, he and Finney, have come. Excerpts from the interview:

The Black Phone was so well-received worldwide, launching your career in cinema. What were your first thoughts on being a part of the sequel?

Well, it was my first film; so I didn't really know what to expect. I remember that when we finished filming, I was like, 'Oh, it was a fun little movie.' Then I saw it and thought, 'Okay, it's a fun horror movie.' But the reactions to The Black Phone really warmed my heart, especially because I put a lot into that movie, and I know that everybody else — cast, crew, and all the other creatives — did too. Just seeing the response to it, and then getting to make a sequel — which was never a thought in my mind — to take these characters to the next level was an honour. When I first heard about it, my reaction was insane. I was like, "When? Where? I'm there!"

How was your experience being a part of the sequel then?

It’s been such an experience to work with everybody again, and it even felt a bit surreal. This is my first sequel, but what I loved about The Black Phone was that there was so much heart in the characters. You really fell in love with them. So, coming into the sequel, I was scared we might lose some of that heart, but then I read this script, worked on set with everybody, and realised that there's even more heart here because the characters evolve and grow as people. And at least that’s why I go to the movies: to watch characters and see how they evolve as people. So, getting to meet them after the horrible events Finn went through was great.

What do you love about this genre?

I love getting scared and going to movie theatres with my friends and sitting down and just screaming the whole time. To be fair, when I watch horror films, I'm probably not the best person to sit next to because if there’s a jump scare happening, I go crazy and grab my friends. And that's what I like about watching movies: having a good experience. But yeah, weirdly, I love getting scared.

And what excited you the most about reprising this role?

I just love Finney so much and can’t leave him. So, getting back to him and his sister Gwen was such an honour, and I enjoyed every part of it. And I missed working with Scott Derrickson and Ethan Hawke, so it was great to do that again too.

How was it to reunite with Ethan Hawke again as the terrifying Grabber?

Ethan is an idol of mine. I mean, he walks on set and just nails it. And it’s inspiring to see the choices he makes. My first job working with him on The Black Phone was such an experience because he taught me how to improve and learn from my craft. So, I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to get a second chance to work with him. And yes, he is terrifying as the Grabber. Just seeing how he evolved from a creepy serial killer to a ghost serial killer is awesome.

As an actor, what was it like for you to dive into this more complex version of Finn?

With a lot of characters, I like diving in really deep, and Finney was the first one I really got to dive into because what he goes through is very traumatic. Revisiting a person who had to deal with PTSD was tricky, but I enjoyed the challenge of getting to do a lot of research to figure out where he could be. Working with Scott Derrickson and talking to him about it was part of that process, as it's what the character needed. Finn is a complicated guy.

How was it to work with a filmmaker like Scott Derrickson at the helm of it all?

Scott is one of the best directors I've ever worked with, and I owe everything to him. He’s helped me so much in my career. He had such a vision with the first movie, and now he has taken that even further with the sequel, starting with his incredible script. I knew he was going to do something awesome with The Black Phone 2.

Without spoiling the film, tell us about The Black Phone 2.

Where do I even begin? It starts off with Finn and his sister Gwen, who is almost a woman now. My character has built up all this anger he has kept inside of him. He's really changed as a person and is not the Finney you saw last time. And his sister keeps on getting these dreams she doesn’t understand, thinking she is going crazy.

You mentioned Finn is dealing with a lot of anger when we meet him again here.

Yes, he is an angry guy. He already was a complex character, but even more now in The Black Phone 2, because instead of dealing with all his trauma, he smokes substances to cope with it.

What have you enjoyed the most about this experience?

I think just revisiting the character. I love Finney so much; so, getting back to that role was heartwarming for me.

And what do you hope audiences will experience when they see Black Phone 2?

I hope they have a good time! If you liked the first film, you are going to love this one.