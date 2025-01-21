Auto Review: Maserati MC20 thrills on the track

After 20 years, the boffins at Maserati went back to the drawing board to design an all-new supercar with a versatile new engine they crafted themselves—and this is the result

The Maserati MC20 isn’t your “average” supercar and the 'MC20' isn’t just an arbitrary name. It stands for 'Maserati Corse 2020' or 'Maserati Racing 2020' for English speakers, and it is designed to be a modern masterpiece of engineering that bridges the brand’s storied history and its racing ambitions. Produced at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena, it is proudly Italian yet perfectly suited to the glitz of Dubai. Here’s what to expect from the million-dirham flagship!

Design and aesthetics

Drawing inspiration from icons like the Tipo 26, Tipo 61 "Birdcage," and the championship-winning MC12, the MC20 is a statement of Italian artistry and engineering prowess, and it is the result of two thousand hours of wind tunnel testing and a thousand CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations.

The sharp nose and low-slung cascading silhouette with large, strategically positioned air vents on the bonnet and sides, give it a shape that that any kid would dream of, and any adult would lust for. And who wouldn’t ogle over the beautiful F1-derived engine left exposed through the transparent rear engine cover and those exotic upswinging butterfly doors. I even don’t mind the new vertical lights (which makes it rather similar looking to the less-expensive Granturismo), because it all comes together quite well. Also, I would’ve liked a larger, more conspicuous rear spoiler like the MC12’s, but knowing that all the aerodynamic demands are intelligently met by the vehicle underbody, satiates the motorhead in me. The MC20 is certainly one of the most gorgeous creations to come from the house of Maserati in recent years and it looks the money. What more can one ask for!

Inside, the MC20 strikes a balance between minimalism and sophistication. It is purpose-built cockpit, with predominately dark surfaces with hints of blue, mostly upholstered in Alcantara, but it lacks a party piece. The thick-rimmed 3-spoke steering wheel, designed with the help of Andrea Bertolini (Maserati Corse test driver) has only ‘Start’ and ‘Launch Control’ buttons, and is a fantastic driving apparatus. It is accompanied by large column-mounted paddles in aluminium (or carbon fibre) which make swapping ratios a breeze and the carbon-fibre central tunnel only carries necessary switches. The fully digital cockpit includes a 10.25-inch TFT cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which keeps it technologically abreast with other elites. Despite the low placement, the sports bucket seats co-developed with Sabelt, are surprisingly comfortable even for taller individuals. But keep in mind that this is a strict 2-seater, and it lacks interior storage, cup holders, sun visors that flip and vanity lights…which detracts from daily usability.

Powertrain and performance

The mechanical heart is the Nettuno engine, a roaring twin-turbo 3.0L V6, designed and built entirely in-house. It is equipped with an innovative Twin Spark system, (with not 6, but 12 spark plugs), which enables it to churn out a remarkable output of 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of max. torque. What’s more astonishing is the specific output, at 210 horsepower/litre, it tops its class. All of this energy is channelled to the rear wheels using a quick-shifting 8-speed DCT.

Performance is expectedly…blistering! It will happily coast about city roads while delivering a compliant ride thanks to the double-wishbone suspension system with active shock absorbers. But you can feel immense power lurking under the right foot. If awakened with a stomp, it will rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and eclipse the 200 km/h mark in just 8.8 seconds, outpacing the legendary MC12 itself. Accompanying the change of momentum is a scintillating exhaust note that goes from deep grunts to bellowing decibels. And switching driving modes will grant you early access to that choir of cylinders. With the speed comes the need to shed it, and there’s no dearth of retardation power here. As standard comes ventilated Brembo discs (380mm front / 350 mm rear) which bring the car from 100 km/h to a halt in just 33 metres and in confidence. You can also opt for the larger carbon composite discs if you spend longer track hours or just want to brag.

This may share the powertrain with the surefooted all-wheel drive Granturismo, but it’s a completely different animal. The MC20 is built on a carbon fibre monocoque weighing just 100 kg, contributing to the car’s overall weight of just 1,500 kg. Despite the wide Bridgestone tyres (305 mm rear) and mechanical (or optional electronic limited-slip differential) the vehicle feels lively and edgier to drive thanks to the rear-biased 41:59 weight distribution and rear-wheel drive configuration. But at the hands of a seasoned driver, one with a deft touch, it can be a precision tool that will carve out any line you want.

The MC20 is also surprisingly efficient averaging an incredible 10.6L/100km in the real world. This translates to a 400-plus km range from its 60-litre tank.

Features and practicality

It features a 695-Watt, 12 speakers Sonus Faber premium audio system, which has of a high-fidelity but lacks thump, when played via Bluetooth. The response from the navigation isn’t the sharpest, but it did manage to find the right inputted destination. Also, the wireless charger isn’t the quickest.

With a Smartphone or Smartwatch, drivers can stay connected using the Maserati Connect app; and through the MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) multimedia system one can access many functions like enabling Wifi Hotspot etc.

The MC20 offers an adequate luggage capacity of about 50 litres in the “frunk” and 100 litre boot, but its not designed for extensive travel. Other highlights include a digital rear-view mirror with decent low light performance and a front-axle lift system, which can raise the nose by 50mm, to avoid scratching its chin at bumps.

Verdict

The Maserati MC20 is a decidedly Italian supercar that thrills on the track, turns heads on the street, and manages to inject some practicality into an otherwise performance-focused package. While there are areas for improvement—such as of interior storage, and missing convenience features—the MC20 is certainly a return to form for the Italian automaker.

GOOD: Striking supercar looks; butterfly doors; turbo power; precision handling; noise; fuel economy

BAD: Granturismo looks almost as good; interior lacks a party piece; no cupholders or vanity lights.