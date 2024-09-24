Marvel unveils action-packed trailer for 'Thunderbolts'

E-Paper

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:34 PM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:35 PM

Marvel Studios has released the highly anticipated trailer for Thunderbolts, set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025.

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film features a star-studded cast, including Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Hannah John-Kamen.


The movie focuses on a team of morally ambiguous characters commissioned by the government to carry out covert missions.

The trailer opens with Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova, who grapples with feelings of emptiness despite her dangerous profession as an assassin.

During a touching reunion with her father, Alexei, played by David Harbour, Yelena reflects on her unfulfilled life.

As the action unfolds, Yelena quickly finds herself amidst a group of some of Marvel's most notorious antiheroes.

"Everyone here has done bad things... So, someone wants us gone," she states ominously to her companions, including John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

The tension builds as they realise they are targets of an unseen villain.

"This could get messy," Yelena warns, encapsulating the film's tagline, "Careful Who You Assemble."

The trailer also features Lewis Pullman's Bob and Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Val, who introduces the team of unlikely allies facing perilous challenges.

Thunderbolts experienced delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes last year, resulting in a revised release date. Production saw changes as Geraldine Viswanathan stepped in for Ayo Edebiri and Lewis Pullman took over from Steven Yeun due to scheduling conflicts.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, leads the production team, with Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers.

