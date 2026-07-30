Marvel fans could spend nearly 300 hours catching up before Avengers: Doomsday

With Avengers: Doomsday approaching, Marvel fans are revisiting the MCU, but watching every movie, Disney+ series, and connected show is a massive commitment

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 3:21 PM
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If you've been thinking about catching up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, you might want to clear your calendar.

Fans have two ways to catch up before Avengers: Doomsday: revisit the MCU movies or go all in.

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While the movies alone make for an epic marathon, fans looking for the complete Marvel experience, including the Disney+ series and connected TV shows, would need nearly 300 hours to watch it all, according to a new report.

Its interconnected stories have introduced iconic heroes and villains including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Wanda Maximoff, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and many more, setting the stage for Marvel's biggest crossover yet.

with characters spanning nearly two decades of Marvel history, Avengers: Doomsday has the potential to bring together Millennials, Generation Z, and Generation Alpha, making it one of the franchise's most cross-generational releases yet.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to bring together heroes from across the Marvel universe, and many longtime fans are planning to revisit key projects to refresh their memories before the film arrives.

Fortunately, watching every title isn't necessary. Several fan-made guides and curated watchlists are already available online, highlighting the most important movies and Disney+ series that lead into Avengers: Doomsday, while also providing recap guides for those who don't have time for a complete marathon.

Whether fans decide to rewatch the entire MCU or stick to a curated watchlist, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be Marvel's next epic crossover.

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