Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations

The actor says there was no affair but admits "crossing a line"

By CT Desk Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 10:52 AM

American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, has reportedly been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo.

An Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram Direct Message (DM) that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months."

"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," read a DM from Adam in the screenshot shared by Sumner.

"At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated," she claimed.

The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria's Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child.

Levine also responded to the woman's affair claim.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he was quoted as saying by TMZ. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."