Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations

Visionary filmmaker spoke ahead of the release of the highly anticipated sequel and the re-release of 'Avatar'
American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, has reportedly been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo.
An Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.
She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram Direct Message (DM) that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months."
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," read a DM from Adam in the screenshot shared by Sumner.
"At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated," she claimed.
The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria's Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child.
Levine also responded to the woman's affair claim.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he was quoted as saying by TMZ. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
Visionary filmmaker spoke ahead of the release of the highly anticipated sequel and the re-release of 'Avatar'
She started her career with the 2003 film
He had hinted at retirement in a recent interview
The actor revealed this to hosts of the 'Alo Mind Full' podcast
The actor's family vacation includes trip to Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris among other iconic locations
The actor said global solidarity is more important than ever
The Indian actor is set to appear in 'Chup' alongside Sunny Deol
The cops are also trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide case, or if somebody pushed her to the act