Mark Wahlberg is unrecognisable in true story revenge thriller 'By Any Means'

Set to hit theatres on Sept. 4, By Any Means brings together Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a revenge thriller inspired by true events. Directed by Elegance Bratton, the film is his second feature following 2022's The Inspection.

Paramount Pictures recently unveiled the film's official trailer and first-look campaign, offering audiences a closer look at Mark Wahlberg's dramatic transformation into mob hitman Gregory Scarpa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's role as a young FBI agent.

Inspired by true events, the revenge thriller follows an unlikely alliance between an FBI agent and a notorious mob hitman investigating the murders of civil rights leaders in 1960s Mississippi.

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil Rights Movement, the film explores the moral complexities of pursuing justice when the legal system falls short, blending historical events with high-stakes action and suspense.

One of the film's biggest talking points is Wahlberg's remarkable transformation. The actor is almost unrecognizable after undergoing extensive prosthetic makeup, period styling and costume design to bring Scarpa to life.

Recalling an early makeup test, director Elegance Bratton told Entertainment Weekly that Gregory Scarpa Jr., who served as an advisor on the film alongside his sister, Linda, was so impressed by Wahlberg's transformation that he jokingly greeted the actor with, "Hey, dad," because he thought Wahlberg looked so much like his father.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bratton said he was immediately drawn to the screenplay because of its unusual pairing.

"When I saw this script about a Black FBI agent and a Mafia hitman joining forces, I was like, 'Oh, wow, what an incredible commentary.'"

While inspired by real events, Bratton wanted By Any Means to feel like an exciting cinematic experience rather than a history lesson.

"This is a story about justice moving through corrupted systems. I wanted this film to feel muscular, entertaining, and haunted at the same time."

Wahlberg has high hopes for By Any Means, saying its true-story premise offers audiences "so much wish fulfillment" and describing it as "one of the great revenge thrillers in quite a long time."