Mark Ruffalo on his role in HBO's 'TASK', parenthood, and life beyond the Hulk

Mark Ruffalo is no stranger to complex, layered characters — from the morally conflicted journalist in Spotlight to the troubled father in The Kids Are All Right, and of course, the genius scientist Bruce Banner in the Avengers franchise. But in TASK, HBO’s latest gripping limited series, he steps into far more grounded territory — a law enforcement officer navigating guilt, loyalty, and the moral ambiguities of faith. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Ruffalo offered a rare glimpse into his process, his ensemble cast, and the challenges of inhabiting such a character.

“It’s such an amazing ensemble,” Ruffalo said, when asked about his co-stars, which include Tom Pelphrey, Fabien Frankel, Martha Plimpton, Emilia Jones, and the young Ben Lewis Doherty. “My greatest wish for the show is that we get an ensemble award because it really is just this — that’s what really is remarkable about the show. Silvia, my daughter (in the show), the scene with her in the therapist’s office in episode six… it’s just such beautiful work.”

Ruffalo’s affection for his co-stars is palpable, especially when he talks about Pelphrey, whom he calls “my brother, whom I had waited so long to finally meet up with.” He notes that the joy of acting, for him, comes from the dynamic interplay between performers: “Some actors don’t need other actors. They’re just amazing on their own. But that’s not how I am. Whatever happens in the playing between two people is the most exciting thing. That’s where the magic happens.”

As an executive producer on TASK, Ruffalo’s involvement was more about stewardship than micromanagement. “The number one thing is just protecting it and shepherding it,” he explained. “I was basically the cheerleader for our cast and our crew, making sure people felt taken care of, and that our vision — the vision of the filmmakers — was sanctified and honoured all along the way.”

At the heart of Ruffalo’s character, Tom Brandis, is a question that transcends typical crime drama stakes: the function of true faith in society. “Outside of virtue signaling or being performative… in faith you include empathy, you include compassion, you include forgiveness. Within the question of faith is just so much about how we rely on each other as humanity. What is the faith of humanity?”

This exploration of morality coincides with TASK’s nuanced portrayal of parenthood, masculinity, and human complexity. Ruffalo points out that the show defies archetypes: “There are two lovely guys with their kids—they are motherless fathers. Single-parent fathers, which we don’t see often. They’re fumbling, bumbling, but their love is just as meaningful. None of us are simple. We are surprising, each one of us, and television is coming closer and closer to that kind of truth in a lot of ways.”

For an actor who has spent months inhabiting a character, Ruffalo is remarkably disciplined in separating himself from his role once filming wraps. “I literally send a note to myself, and when I wake up tomorrow, that’s it. We’re done. I move on.”

Even for someone accustomed to superhero antics, the draw of a human, morally complicated character is irresistible. “It’s both [superhero and real human]. Each part has its own challenge and fun. I love acting, I love filmmaking. Some days are harder than others, some days I’m crabby, but it’s the best thing. It’s the one thing I know how to do in the world that’s truly mine.”

With TASK, HBO has another limited series that asks the audience to wrestle with the messy, unpredictable truths of human nature. And Ruffalo, as always, reminds us that the magic of television lies not just in the spectacle, but in the quiet, often painful dance between people trying to be more than they sometimes are.

All seven episodes of TASK, created by Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby, are currently streaming on OSN+ in the UAE.