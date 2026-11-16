Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes reunite in 'Remember', now showing in UAE cinemas

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are back on the big screen together in Remember, a Filipino family drama that is now showing in UAE cinemas following its release on November 12.

The real-life couple play Ria and Joseph Castillo, an estranged husband and wife who are forced to reunite after their daughter Ella, played by Zia Grace, is diagnosed with a rare genetic illness.

As their daughter's condition worsens and her memories begin to fade, the two travel to Quebec, Canada, where they pretend to be happily married for her sake.

However, spending time together again brings back memories of their relationship, forcing them to confront the problems that pulled them apart while searching for a way to help their daughter.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, the film marks another collaboration between Marian and Dingdong following their 2023 box-office hit Rewind.

According to ABS-CBN, Dingdong praised his wife's performance during a media conference, admitting that seeing her portray Ria encouraged him to push himself further in his role as Joseph.

Marian also spoke about working alongside her husband, explaining that his openness as an actor made it easier for her to explore the different emotions required for her character.

Much of the film was shot in Quebec, with the location playing an important part in the story.

The province's motto, Je me souviens, which translates to "I remember", also connects with the film's central themes of memory, family and second chances.

Alongside Marian and Dingdong, the cast includes Joross Gamboa, Kyle Echarri and Ana Abad Santos.

The film opened in the Philippines on November 11 before arriving in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Australia and New Zealand on November 12.

Running for one hour and 51 minutes, Remember is screening in Tagalog with English and Arabic subtitles at selected UAE cinemas, including VOX Cinemas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.