Mariah is not the sole 'Queen of Christmas', says Elizabeth Chan

Singer emerges triumphant in trademark war with Carey

Wed 16 Nov 2022

In the trademark war between pop legend Mariah Carey and singer Elizabeth Chan, the court has chosen to side with the latter.

As per a report by People magazine, the Carey had filed an application at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to legally acquire the catchphrase 'Queen of Christmas' for herself in August.

A formal declaration of opposition soon followed against Carey's claim for the trademarking of the phrase. It was filed by the attorney of singer Elizabeth Chan.

Chan revealed her success on Tuesday, when the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board blocked Carey from exclusively owning the trademarks of the iconic title, along with other phrases like 'Princess Christmas' and 'QOC'.

According to a report by People magazine, Carey wished to trademark the title in order to sell merchandise. She also wanted to use the title in her music-based content.

Chan, who also claims affinity to the title, appeared in an interview with Variety, where she expressed her displeasure at Mariah's bid for the trademark.

"Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth," Chan said in the interview.

"And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That's just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It's meant to be shared; it's not meant to be owned." She added.

The trademark bid was also opposed by singer Darlene Love, who took to social media and made it clear that she has held the title for 29 years, as per People magazine.

Mariah Carey is renowned for her association with Christmas thanks to her all-time Christmas hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.