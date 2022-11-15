Margot Robbie's female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film shelved

The Hollywood star revealed that the film idea will not be moving forward at Disney

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 9:51 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 9:53 AM

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie has announced that her female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film, which was announced in June 2020, will not be moving forward at Disney.

According to Variety, Margot made the revelation regarding the movie, which would have been written by her screenwriter Christina Hodson, in a new Vanity Fair cover story.

As per the outlet, she said, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would've been really cool. But I guess they don't want to do it."

In the summer of 2020, Variety reported that Robbie's Pirates was in early development at Disney along with a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.

At the time, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Pirates movies starring Johnny Depp, was attached to both new projects.

Variety reported that this year in May during The Sunday Times interview, Bruckheimer said that both films were in development and confirmed that the Pirates franchise's future currently didn't have involvement of Johnny Depp despite rumours suggesting so.

Meanwhile, the previous Pirates movies, all starring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed USD1.5 billion in the USA and USD 3.07billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share, as per Variety.