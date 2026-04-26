Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights to stream this May

Fans will soon be able to stream Wuthering Heights at home, with Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic set to arrive on HBO Max from May 1, according to Variety.

The film will also premiere on HBO linear on May 2 at 8pm ET. An American Sign Language version will stream exclusively on HBO Max, performed by Leila Hanaumi and Giovanni Maucere. It is reported to be the platform’s first romance title available in ASL with two dubbers.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, known for Saltburn, the R-rated drama stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, bringing the tragic lovers from Emily Brontë’s novel to screen once again.

Variety described the new version as leaning into the story’s darker emotional and psychological themes, turning the Yorkshire moors into a setting shaped by obsession, desire and revenge.

The supporting cast includes Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Martin Clunes as Mr Earnshaw, Hong Chau as Nelly, and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton.

The project also marks Robbie’s first leading collaboration with Fennell after previously serving as executive producer on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

The film has grossed $241 million worldwide, including $84 million domestically and $157 million internationally, against an $80 million production budget.