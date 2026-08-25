Margaret Qualley sparks debate over Chanel barefoot sandals at London premiere

Margaret Qualley has found herself at the centre of a fashion debate after wearing Chanel’s unusual “barefoot” sandals to the London premiere of The Dog Stars.

The actress attended the event alongside co stars including Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, but it was her unusual footwear that quickly became one of the main talking points.

Qualley wore a black Chanel dress with fringe detailing, paired with sandals that left most of her feet exposed.

The design features straps around the ankle and a small heel, but no traditional sole covering the front of the foot, making it appear as though Qualley was walking almost barefoot on the red carpet.

Photos and videos from the premiere quickly circulated online, where the unusual sandals received a mixed response.

Some social media users criticised the design for appearing uncomfortable and impractical, while others questioned how much protection the sandals actually offered.

Others defended the look as a bold fashion choice, with red carpet outfits often designed to make a statement rather than offer everyday practicality.

Qualley is a Chanel ambassador and regularly wears designs from the French fashion house at premieres and other major appearances. The sandals were previously shown as part of Chanel’s Cruise collection under creative director Matthieu Blazy and had already attracted attention for their unusual design.

Qualley was in London promoting The Dog Stars, Ridley Scott’s post apocalyptic film based on Peter Heller’s novel, but her unusual Chanel sandals quickly became one of the most talked about details from the premiere.