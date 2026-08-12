Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner’s 'Possession' remake gets 2027 release date

Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner’s remake of the 1981 supernatural thriller Possession is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027, according to Variety.

Paramount has scheduled the film for a theatrical release next summer, where it will open alongside Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2.

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Smile director Parker Finn is adapting the cult horror film, which follows the troubled relationship between a spy and his wife after she asks for a divorce and begins exhibiting increasingly disturbing behaviour.

The original Possession, written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Żuławski, was released in 1981 and starred Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani. The film has developed a strong cult following over the decades, particularly for its intense performances and surreal exploration of marital breakdown, identity and horror.

Qualley and Turner will take on the central husband-and-wife roles in Finn’s new interpretation. The cast also includes Diego Calva, Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Paul Dano.

Finn, Jonathan Fass, Roy Lee, Andrew Childs and Robert Pattinson are producing the film, with Marc Bienstock serving as executive producer.

Qualley is known for her performances in The Substance, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Poor Things. She is also set to appear in Ridley Scott’s apocalyptic sci-fi thriller The Dog Stars, romantic drama Love of Your Life alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jeff Nichols’ King Snake.

Turner’s credits include Eternity, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Boys in the Boat. He is also set to star opposite Monica Barbaro in One Night Only, a romantic comedy set in a fictional world where premarital sex is legal for one night each year.

Finn rose to prominence with the horror hit Smile and its sequel. His take on Possession will reinterpret Żuławski’s psychological supernatural thriller for a new generation while retaining its central premise of a marriage unraveling amid increasingly disturbing circumstances.