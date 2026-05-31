Oscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80

Marcia Lucas, the acclaimed film editor who won an Academy Award for her work on Star Wars, has died at the age of 80.

The news was confirmed by her family's attorney, Deidre Von Rock, in a statement shared with Variety.

"Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered," the statement said.

"Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love."

The statement also praised her work as an editor, noting that her films were marked by "emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity."

Lucas, who was sometimes described as George Lucas' "secret weapon," played a key role in shaping some of Hollywood's most celebrated films.

She co-edited American Graffiti, earning an Oscar nomination, before winning an Academy Award for her editing work on Star Wars. She later worked on Return of the Jedi and collaborated with Martin Scorsese on acclaimed films including Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver and New York, New York.

Throughout her career, Lucas was widely respected for her ability to shape performances and bring emotional depth and clarity to a film through editing.