Katseye's Manon takes 'temporary hiatus' from group, company statement says

Hybe and Geffen Records, which are the group's managing companies, have said that they 'fully support this decision'

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 8:01 PM
Manon Bannerman, member of Grammy-nominated K-pop group Katseye, will be taking a "temporary hiatus", the group's management said in a notice earlier on Saturday.

She will be "taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing".

Hybe and Geffen Records, which are the group's managing companies have said that they "fully support this decision". The group also said that it "remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us."

The group assured their fans that they will "continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right".

The band will continue with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.