Manoj Bajpayee wraps courtroom drama film

The film is expected to release in 2023

By ANI Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 3:37 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 3:43 PM

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Sunday, finished the shooting of his upcoming untitled courtroom drama film.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a video, which he captioned, "And it's a wrap."

In the video, the actor received a standing ovation from the cast and crew while filming the closing scene which was an intense courtroom sequence, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the film's wrap.

After completing the Jodhpur schedule, the untitled movie was shot in a start-to-finish format in Mumbai. The film is expected to release in 2023.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc.

Speaking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee earlier said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shooting today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

Manoj was recently seen in the song Kudi Meri alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali.