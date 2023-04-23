Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Bandaa' gets OTT release

The film is tagged as a power-packed courtroom drama inspired by true events

By PTI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 1:15 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 1:24 PM

Bandaa, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming platform ZEE5.

The platform made the announcement on Sunday on the occasion of Bajpayee's 54th birthday.

Bajpayee said he is thrilled to announce his third collaboration with the platform.

"After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure," the National Award winner said in a statement.

"Our next original film, Bandaa, is a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true and shocking events of a legal case. It is the courageous story of one man’s fight against all odds for truth and justice and it’s emotionally moving and inspiring," added Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

Bajpayee was last seen in Gulmohar, a Disney+ Hotstar film.