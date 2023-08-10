'Manifestation of a dream': Ranveer Singh's throwback photos prove he has always been a Don

Ranveer has urged the audience to give him a chance as he takes up the lead role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attends a press conference for the promotion of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai on August 3, 2023. Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 3:36 PM

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town. After all, he will play Don in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film. The makers of Don 3 have announced that Ranveer is the new Don.

A day after the announcement on Wednesday, Ranveer picked some pictures from his childhood album and shared them on Instagram. In the first pic, Ranveer is seen holding a toy gun. Referring to the frame, the actor said that Don 3 “is a manifestation" of his childhood dream.

Ranveer has also spoken about his childhood memories associated with the previous Don films headlined by Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Calling Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan “the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema", Ranveer revealed that the superstars are “the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘Hindi film hero’.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor also credited the two legends with shaping “the person” that he is today. Ranveer added, “Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

Ranveer has urged the audience to give him a chance. The actor added he “understands what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty”.

“Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud.”

On August 9, Excel Entertainment dropped the first look of Ranveer Singh with the caption, “A new era begins,” and added the hashtag “Don 3”.

It was Amitabh Bachchan who played the original Don in the 1978 film. Later in 2006, Shah Rukh Khan ruled the big screens as Don. In 2011, the makers released Don 2. Both the films, starring SRK in the lead, were smashing hits at the box office.

ALSO READ: