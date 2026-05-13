Man accused of stealing Beyonce unreleased music sentenced to two years in prison

The man accused of stealing hard drives that contained unreleased Beyoncé music in July 2025 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to avoid a jury trial, reported Variety.

Kelvin Evans entered a guilty plea to single counts of criminal trespass and entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft in Fulton County Superior Court, as quoted by Variety.

He was handed a sentence of five years that includes two years in prison and the rest on probation, and was also ordered to stay away from the victims and the location of the theft.

According to the outlet, during Tuesday, May 12, in the plea hearing, prosecutors described surveillance video that showed Evans allegedly driving in an Atlanta parking garage and parking next to a vehicle from which the hard drives were stolen. They also said that Evans looked into the car, removed black suitcases, and later carried them into a building connected to his sister.

Prosecutors claimed that the suitcases were "never seen again" and that in an interview, Evans referred to himself as the "king thief of Atlanta." At one point, Evans' niece told police that she received an iPhone and several chargers that were among the items stolen, which prosecutors confirmed were reported as stolen.

Evans had previously rejected a plea agreement that would have handed him five years in prison.

The theft took place in July 2025, when Beyonce's choreographer and one of her dancers reported that thieves had stolen jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her live show, and previous and upcoming set lists from their rental vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect on July 14, and investigators arrested Evans the following month.