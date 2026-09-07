On Mammootty’s birthday, makers unveil ‘Mela’ first look poster and title

Superstar Mammootty's 75th birthday began with a special update for his fans as the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film with director Nithish Sahadev, 'Mela', were unveiled on Monday.

The makers shared the first-look poster on social media handle with a special wish for the actor, 'Wishing Our Dearest Mammukka very Happy Birthday," wrote Nithish Sahadev on Instagram

Mammootty also shared the update with his fans, "Presenting The Title & First Look Poster of Our 9th Production Venture #MELA Directed by Nithish Sahadev."

The first-look poster presents Mammootty in an intense and rugged avatar. The veteran actor is seen wearing a black shirt and black mundu, sporting a commanding look.

As the superstar turned 75, social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes from fans.

One fan wrote, " Happy Birthday Ikkaa”, while another commented, “Vintage charm meets absolute mass!!!”

'Mela' adds to Mammootty's already packed lineup of upcoming projects.

His most recent major theatrical release was 'Patriot', a Malayalam political action spy thriller that hit cinemas on May 1.

The actor is also set to feature in 'Mattancherry Mafia'.

Mammootty will further reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for 'Padayaatra'. The actor-director duo last collaborated in the film 'Vidheyan'. They have earlier worked in films like Anantaram and Mathilukal.

He is also teaming up with Dhanush for the upcoming Tamil action thriller 'Om'. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sreeleela and Indrans.