Watch: Mammootty honoured with Padma Bhushan; son Dulquer Salmaan cheers him on

Veteran actor Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday. The award, one of India's highest civilian honours, recognises his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, especially the Malayalam film industry.

The 74-year-old Mathilukal star received the award at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other distinguished dignitaries.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Dulquer Salmaan, the son of Mammootty and an acclaimed actor himself, who clapped and cheered as the Malayalam cine legend affectionately called "Mammukka" was bestowed the country's third-highest civilian honour.

He had donned a dapper classic badhgala with a crisp white shirt for the ceremony. As he stepped up to receive the honour, he was seen greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seated in the audience and who reciprocated with a warm smile.

#WATCH | Delhi | Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu



(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/XXCPOyG4pS — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

In January 2026, the actor who has dominated the Malayalam film industry for over five decades while also starring in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films and has a repertoire of over 400 films, was named one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

Regarded as one of India's most accomplished actors, with a global fan following, Mammotty made his acting debut in a junior role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 and has since built a remarkable body of work spanning multiple genres and languages.

Mammootty is also a three-time National Film Award winner. He received his first National Film Award for Best Actor in 1989 for his exceptional performances in the Malayalam films Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal.

He won the honour for a second time for his acclaimed roles in Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada. In 1999, Mammootty secured his third National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of B R Ambedkar in the bilingual biographical film Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.