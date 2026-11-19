This is a box office clash that belongs within the family.

November 20 marks an important date in the calendars of Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan. While Mammootty plays a vital role in OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood or O.M, his son plays the lead in the science fiction drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, abbreviated as AOT. Both the films are releasing in theatres worldwide on November 20.

On November 19, Wunderbar Films, the makers of O.M, shared a rather hilarious video message, promoting their films. In it Mammootty can be seen saying in Telugu, "AOT is releasing worldwide tomorrow [in theatres]," following which Salmaan pops into the video to say in Tamil, "Along with it, O.M is also releasing worldwide."

Mammootty then looks at his son in mock surprise as the video ends.

Starring Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma and Gautam Vasudev Menon, the science fiction drama AOT is directed by Pavan Sadineni, and will release in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The title is derived from a song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu cult classic Simhasanam.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M, stars Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Dhanush, Indrans, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, among other leading actors.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, O.M will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

O.M's theme of espionage and covert operations, as shown in its trailer, has already drawn comparisons with the two-part Bollywood film franchise Dhurandhar.

Sai Abhyankkar is composing O.M's music, while Ezhil Arasu K is its cinematograper. O.M is edited by R Kalaivanan.