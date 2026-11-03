Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy to marry fitness trainer Libin Mathew 6 years after divorce

Malayalam singer, actor and television host Rimi Tomy has found love again, more than six years after her divorce, and is getting married soon.

The singer revealed that she is getting married to her boyfriend Libin Mathew, a fitness trainer. The reveal, however, came in phases.

"He is not an actor, singer, famous person or a millionaire," Rimi said in a video on Rimi Tomy Official, her YouTube channel. "He should be someone who can help us grow personally and professionally and give me peace of mind... I just want someone who cares for me,” she said in the video.

Tomy stopped short of revealing the identity of her spouse. But she didn't keep her fans waiting in suspense for too long.

In a subsequent video posted to her YouTube channel on November 2, Tomy said she will be married to Libin Mathew, a "Malayali from Mumbai". "He is a bodybuilder and trainer," she said. "He is my coach." The video, titled "love of my life", has garnered more than 2.6 million views within a day.

"We're getting married in November," Tomy, who debuted as a playback singer with the number Chingamaasam Vannuchernnaal in the 2002 Malayalam blockbuster Meesha Madhavan, said in the video, while adding that he came into her life in 2026.

The marriage will take place at a church in Dombivali, a central suburb nearly 50 kilometres from Mumbai. She didn't reveal the date of the wedding, however.

The 43-year-old singer also shared an Instagram post, with a photo of the couple containing the caption: "Two souls, one journey."

Tomy previously married Royce Kizhakoodan, a businessman, in 2008. They, however, obtained divorce in 2020 with mutual consent, according to the news portal Onmanorama.

Over the years, the singer has lent her voice for tracks in Malayalam hit movies such as Chotta Mumbai, Udayananu Thaaram, Chocolate and Rajadhi Raja. She later became a television host, anchoring some leading shows on Malayalam television.

Tomy also urged fans to not drag her former spouse into reports of her marriage. "Please leave him alone," she said.