Malayalam rom-com ‘Anuragam’ hits UAE screens

A new Netflix docuseries has reignited an old debate: was Cleopatra black? But a historian whose work informed the show says we're thinking about her race all wrong
Malayalam romantic comedy flick Anuragam, directed by Shahad Nilambur, is currently playing in the UAE after striking the right chords with the audience in India.
Anuragam has a handpicked cast including Gouri Kishan, Lena, Durga Krishna, Johny Antony, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Aswin Jose, Jaffer Idukki and others.
Written by Aswin Jose and produced by Sudheesh N and Premachandran AG under the banners of Lakshminath Creations and Satyam Cinemas, the Malayalam film also marks the comeback for veteran South actors Sheela and Devayani after a long cap.
The light-hearted film, Shahad's second after his debut Prakasam Parakkatte, blends love, drama, romance, and humor, making it a cocktail worth consuming.
A new Netflix docuseries has reignited an old debate: was Cleopatra black? But a historian whose work informed the show says we're thinking about her race all wrong
Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry take to social media to congratulate the couple
For these Bollywood stars, love is in the air this year as they formalised their relationship and said "Yes!"
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular show, had been a part of it for 15 years
The actor will reportedly be exchanging wedding rings with the AAP leader tomorrow
It isn't just about the coverage of the coronation, consumption of content related to the royal family shot up like never before
Divorce rumours swirled earlier this year as a video of the actress ignoring her husband went viral
The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to share her excitement and feelings with her fans