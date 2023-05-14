Malayalam rom-com ‘Anuragam’ hits UAE screens

The film is directed by Shahad Nilambur

Malayalam romantic comedy flick Anuragam, directed by Shahad Nilambur, is currently playing in the UAE after striking the right chords with the audience in India.

Anuragam has a handpicked cast including Gouri Kishan, Lena, Durga Krishna, Johny Antony, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Aswin Jose, Jaffer Idukki and others.

Written by Aswin Jose and produced by Sudheesh N and Premachandran AG under the banners of Lakshminath Creations and Satyam Cinemas, the Malayalam film also marks the comeback for veteran South actors Sheela and Devayani after a long cap.

The light-hearted film, Shahad's second after his debut Prakasam Parakkatte, blends love, drama, romance, and humor, making it a cocktail worth consuming.