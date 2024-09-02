Malayalam film industry: Actor Siddique approaches Kerala court seeking anticipatory bail in rape case

Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
Actor Siddique on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case filed against him.
The actor's legal move comes amid the ongoing "Me Too" storm, which has shaken the Malayalam film industry.
The case against Siddique was filed after the police in Thiruvananthapuram registered an first information report based on a complaint from a female actor.
Earlier this week, Siddique quit as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) along with its entire 17-member executive committee following serious allegations of sexual abuse made by several women actors against prominent Malayalam cinema figures, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.
Apart from Siddique, actors including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju and director Ranjith were booked in sexual assault cases.
Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry followed after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosing some shocking details of crimes against women in the industry were made public.
The report containing shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals took the whole industry by storm.
The report, made public on August 19, after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 or 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.
ALSO READ:
Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
The 'Friends' actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home
Some tickets were relisted on resale sites for as much as Dh38,581
Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue
Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, on the arena's inspiration and how it adds to the UAE's Esports scene
This is an OTT series that (almost) ticks all boxes
'The Brownprint' was first teased earlier this month with the release of 'Old Money', featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt