Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73

PTI/Thiruvananthapuram
Filed on October 11, 2021

(Twitter)

The actor handled many versatile roles in movies in his over 40-year-long film career.

Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, film industry sources said.

He passed away this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said.

He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie "Thambu."

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40-year-long film career.




 
 
 
