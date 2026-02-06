Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju released on bail after arrest in Kerala hit-and-run case

Kerala Police have registered a case against Malayalam actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju in connection with a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, in which two youths sustained injuries. The actor was arrested, and he has since been released on bail.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9.30pm in front of the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud. The car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle carrying two young riders, identified as Sooraj and Nidev.

Police said both riders sustained serious injuries in the collision. Sooraj suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev sustained injuries to his neck and leg. The injured were shifted for medical treatment following the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities stated that the car involved in the accident was being driven by Raju at the time. According to the police, the actor did not stop at the scene immediately after the collision.

Following the arrest, Raju was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where he underwent a medical examination as part of the legal procedure, police officials confirmed.

The Museum Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 125 (A) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act, after the actor's car collided with a bike.

Raju is a familiar face in Malayalam cinema, known for his long career as an actor and producer. He is famed for his work in films 'Boeing Boeing', 'Chithram', 'Bangalore Days' and 'No.20 Madras Mail', among others.