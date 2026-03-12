Malayalam actor and VFX artiste Hari Murali, 27, found dead

Former Malayalam child actor and visual effects artiste Hari Murali was found dead at his home in Payyannur, Kannur district of the south Indian state of Kerala. He was 27.

Murali was discovered unresponsive at his residence on the morning of March 12, according to Indian media reports. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The exact cause of his death isn't immediately clear. Murali's family is yet to issue a statement.

Popularly known as Payyannur Murali, he was the son of theatre artiste and Malayalam actor KU Murali.

Murali starred in movies such as Rasikan, directed by Lal Jose and the Mammootty-starrer Annan Thampi.

He made a mark for himself as a child actor in Rasikan (2004), starring Dileep in the lead. As a kid, he appeared in several Malayalam films, including Madampi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham and Ulakam Chuttum Valiban.

Subsequently, he took a break from acting to focus on education. He did his bachelors in visual effects and began working as a graphic designer in Ernakulam.

He made an appearance in the 2015 action comedy Amar Akbar Anthony starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran and Namitha Pramod, before moving away from the arclights.