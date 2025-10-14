  • search in Khaleej Times
Malaika Arora, Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor on fire with new song

The latest 'Thamma' song sees Malaika returning to the dance floor and sharing it with actor Rashmika, who plays a lead role in the film 'Thamma'

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 2:36 PM

The makers of Thamma have released the song Poison Baby featuring the show-stealing dance moves of Malaika Arora.

On Monday, fans of Arora were in for a treat when their favourite performer returned to the dance stage with Thamma's latest song Poison Baby. The actress is joined by Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a lead role in the movie.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage.

While the actress dances in the club-like setting, the video features Ayushmann Khurrana's character entering the space with Rashmika.

Rashmika and Malaika's dance moves to the peppy song have impressed their fans and movie lovers. The actress shared the song on her Instagram handle on Monday.

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films, the film is set to release on October 21.