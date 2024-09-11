Malaika Arora mourns sudden loss of father, requests 'privacy during this difficult time'

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:08 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:09 PM

Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora has been thrust into the spotlight after the tragic news of her father’s passing broke this morning. The devastating incident occurred in their Bandra West home in Mumbai, where Malaika’s father tragically took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his home while the actress was away at an event.

As news of the tragedy spread, Malaika rushed to the scene, visibly heartbroken, grappling with the profound shock of losing a beloved family member in such a sudden and tragic manner.

Approximately 12 hours after the incident, Malaika has taken to Instagram to share an emotional and heartfelt post with the public. Alongside a photo of her father, she penned a touching message expressing the pain her family is experiencing while requesting privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.

In her message, Malaika highlighted the immense shock the family is enduring, stating, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend."