Makers of 'Peddi' celebrate 18 years of Ram Charan in films

The poster shows the Telugu superstar in a rugged, almost rebellious, look, standing on a railway track with a backpack slung over his shoulder.

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 2:17 PM

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has completed 18 years as actor, and the team of his upcoming film Peddi marked the milestone with a poster from the movie.

The poster shows Charan in a rugged, almost rebellious, look, standing on a railway track with a backpack slung over his shoulder.

Along with the poster, the makers shared a note that read: "Celebrating our #Peddi's 18 incredible years in cinema. From carrying a rich legacy on-screen to being grounded off-screen, you've stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path, giving us many moments of high energy."

Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles.

Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released. It featured Charan walking into a dusty field and saying: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.