Make the most of these Eid dining offers

From Arabian delights to baked goods, the country has loads of delicious dining deals

By CT Desk Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 12:39 PM

Get yourself a free milkshake

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with Wingstop and enjoy a delectable feast paired with complimentary milkshakes. From June 27 to June 30, dine-in and take-away customers can indulge in this special offer across all stores (except IMG). With the purchase of Group Meals, customers can enjoy free milkshakes: 1 free milkshake with Big Flavour or Friends Meal, 2 free milkshakes with Family Meal, and 3 free milkshakes with Feast Meal. Choose from enticing flavours like Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate and treat your loved ones to a memorable dining experience this Eid at Wingstop.

Indulge in Lebanese delights

Make your Eid Al Adha outing a memorable one at Ka'ak Al Manara, Dubai's beloved Lebanese restaurant. Enjoy their mouth-watering Grills Family Feast, including a juicy mixed grills plate, hummus, moutabel, salad, and spicy potato, all for just Dh169. While you indulge in Lebanese delights, let the kids have a blast in the supervised children's area, join ka'ak making sessions, and participate in face painting and caricature fun. Plus, don't miss the opportunity to shop at Souk Al Manara, offering a 20% discount on all items from Levantine designers. Promotions and kids' activities are available from June 29 to July 2. For bookings, call 054 778 6304.

Try exquisite baked goods

Get ready for the long Eid Al Adha weekend with Bread Ahead! Indulge in their exquisite baked goods made with high-quality seasonal ingredients and traditional baking methods. Treat yourself to irresistible Sourdough Pizzas and mouthwatering Doughnuts, including flavours like Sticky Toffee and Blackcurrant Cheesecake. Enjoy iconic Bridge Rolls filled with Smoked Salmon, Egg Mayo, or Tuna, or savour Sesame Bagels with Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon or smoky Pastrami. For a special Eid celebration, don't miss their gift boxes filled with 16 mini doughnuts in Vanilla, Chocolate, Blackcurrant Cheesecake, and the limited edition Sticky Toffee flavours. Available from June 27 to July 2.

Flavourful Arabic brunch

Embark on a cultural journey of flavours and music at Mazzah Wa Mazzika in Damac Hills. Indulge in an authentic Arabic brunch featuring mouth-watering dishes like hummus, moutabel, and lamb shapes. Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring tunes of a live Oud player while creating beautiful memories with loved ones. Experience the tradition of sharing appetizers ('Mazzah') and lively music ('Mazzika') in an arabesque chic ambiance. Join the 3-day brunch event from June 29 to July 1, 1pm to 4pm, at Mazzah Wa Mazzika, Trump International Golf Club. Prices start at Dh150 per person for a starter, main, and soft beverage.

Relish Portuguese and Japanese offerings

Indulge in a tantalizing Eid Al Adha set menu at OAnjo, Dubai's premier Portuguese and Japanese fine-dining destination. This special three-course menu combines the sensational flavors of Portugal and Japan, offering delectable options for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans alike. From Glazed Short Rib Skewers to Tofu Dumplings and Vegan Ceviche, each dish is crafted to perfection. Conclude your meal with a tempting Japanese Mochi. Available from June 27 to July 7, 6pm onwards, for Dh150 per person.