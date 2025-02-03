'Mainstream Indian films have a long way to go': filmmaker Anurag Basu

Bollywood film director Anurag Basu. Photo: AFP

Filmmaker Anurag Basu opened up about the lack of global outreach for Bollywood films, saying mainstream Indian cinema still has a long way to go when compared with the Korean Film Industry.

Basu, who is currently busy with the pre-production of Aashiqui 3, shared the present scenario of Bollywood in terms of its standing in the global cinematic landscape.

Despite earning critical acclaim for films like All We Imagine As Light and Anuja on global platforms, Basu believes that mainstream Indian cinema caters primarily to the Indian diaspora and audience. He acknowledges the industry's progress but feels there's still much more to achieve on the global stage.

Basu explained, "I think world cinema is noticing our films. But I think we have a long way to go because mainstream cinema still caters to the Indian diaspora and Indian audience. We still are far behind in getting a global audience. We only get an Indian audience globally. I think there is a long way to go."

The Barfi director also compared the global outreach of the Hindi movie industry to the Korean film industry.