Actor Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in Mahabharat, dies of cancer

Indian actor Pankaj Dheer, remembered for his portrayal of Karna in the iconic TV show Mahabharat (1998), has passed away after battling cancer. He was 68.

India's Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed his death, saying the funeral will be held in Mumbai today.

"The cine #CINTAA & #CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer, former General Secretary of #CINTAA and former Chairman of #CAWT — a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawanhans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W)," they wrote on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dheer shot to fame playing the role of Karna in BR Chopra's long-running TV series, Mahabharat. He has played prominent roles in other TV shows like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu. He appeared in several Hindi films, including Sadak, Soldier and Baadshah.

His son Nikitin Dheer is also an actor, having starred in films like Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. Actor Kratika Sengar is his daughter-in-law.