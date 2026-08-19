Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the 2026 MTV VMA nominations ahead of the ceremony

Madonna and Taylor Swift are set to be two of the biggest names at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, with both artists securing multiple nominations ahead of the September ceremony.

Madonna leads this year’s nominations with 11, while Taylor follows with nine, with both nominated across several major categories.

Madonna is nominated in two of the night’s biggest categories, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Confessions II: The Film earned her a Video of the Year nomination, while “Bring Your Love”, her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, is up for Song of the Year.

She is also nominated across several visual and technical categories, including direction, cinematography, choreography and visual effects.

It marks a major VMA showing for an artist whose history with the awards dates back to the very first ceremony in 1984. Madonna currently has 19 competitive VMA wins, and winning all 11 of her categories this year would bring her total to 30.

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Taylor, meanwhile, has nine nominations this year. “The Fate of Ophelia” is nominated for Video of the Year, while she is also in the running for Artist of the Year alongside Madonna, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen.

The night could also see Taylor make VMA history once again. She currently has 30 wins, meaning one more award would make her the most awarded artist in the ceremony’s history.

Beyond Madonna and Taylor, several other major names feature heavily on this year’s nominations list. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter have seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson each have five.

The 2026 MTV VMAs will take place in Los Angeles on September 27, bringing together some of the biggest names in music for one of the industry’s most closely watched awards nights.