Madonna reveals why her long-planned biopic was scrapped

Los Angeles: Pop icon Madonna has revealed why her long-planned biopic never made it to the big screen, citing disagreements with Universal Pictures over the film's budget.

Speaking in an interview, Madonna said she spent years developing the project before it ultimately fell apart due to financial concerns from the studio, according to Variety.

"I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting. We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding the budget because I needed, I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?" she said.

Madonna explained that the studio struggled to understand the scale of the story she wanted to tell.

"They couldn't get their heads around" the budget needed for the film, she said.

The singer added that she even explored ways to reduce production costs by potentially filming in Serbia, but the project never moved forward.

"I tried to find a way to make it for less money in Serbia. Maybe they just didn't believe in me. One of their first reactions was, 'We don't believe you'd stay in Serbia more than four days.' And I said, 'Did you read the script?' My whole life has been survival. I'm not going there for a holiday," Madonna said.

Following the collapse of the film project, Madonna said Netflix approached her about developing a series based on her life. However, that process also proved complicated because the script she had written remained tied to Universal.

"That was a whole other long process, because I couldn't use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist's price, even though I wrote it. Don't ask," she said.

According to Variety, Universal Pictures won a multi-studio auction in 2021 to develop a biopic about Madonna's life, with the singer attached to co-write and direct the film.

Screenwriters Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson were involved with the project at different stages.

The proposed biopic was expected to chronicle Madonna's journey from her early years in Michigan to her rise as a global music star after moving to New York City in the 1980s.

Netflix is currently developing an autobiographical series about Madonna through producer Shawn Levy's exclusive television deal with the streaming platform.