Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata passes away at 90

The Bollywood star would often post pictures with her mother on social media

Madhuri with her mother (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM Last updated: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother Snehlata Dixit has died at the age of 90.

As quoted by an Indian news outlet, ccording to a statement released by Madhuri and her husband-doctor Sriram Nene, Snehlata passed away peacefully Sunday morning, surrounded by her loved ones. The statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. From Madhuri and Shriram.”

Madhuri used to address her mother as "Aai."

On her mother's birthday last year, Madhuri penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness (sic)."