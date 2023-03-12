Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata passes away at 90

Claims he sent minor daughter alone with male manager
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother Snehlata Dixit has died at the age of 90.
As quoted by an Indian news outlet, ccording to a statement released by Madhuri and her husband-doctor Sriram Nene, Snehlata passed away peacefully Sunday morning, surrounded by her loved ones. The statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. From Madhuri and Shriram.”
Madhuri used to address her mother as "Aai."
On her mother's birthday last year, Madhuri penned a heartfelt note.
She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness (sic)."
Claims he sent minor daughter alone with male manager
The Bollywood veteran suffered a heart attack at 66
Anupam Kher shared the news of Satish's demise on social media in the early hours of Thursday
In his social media message to fans, the Bollywood star admits that hard work, dedication and trust still work
The Arab-origin actor plays Scarlet Scarab in Marvel miniseries 'Moon Knight'
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' also stars Andy Serkis
Curated gift set of gourmet dates part of Oscars nominee gift bag
Several members of the Malayalam film industry visited him and enquired about his health