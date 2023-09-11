UAE

Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg at Beyonce's Renaissance concert, calls her 'Queen Bey'

The actress posted a video of her dance moves from the live performance

by

CT Desk

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 10:57 AM

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit bust out her iconic dance moves while attending Beyonce's Renaissance concert with her husband Shriram Nene.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, the Tezaab actress posted striking photos and a video of her dance moves from the live performance, along with a caption that read, "Who runs the world? Girls." She added, "Queen Bey was the highlight of our trip."

Madhuri went on to express her gratitude, saying, "Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us," and also extended her appreciation to @anjaliraval for making the experience possible.

