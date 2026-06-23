Watch: Madhavan honoured with Padma Shri award; wife and son accompany him to ceremony

A popular actor in Indian cinema, he has worked in films across diverse languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 5:00 PM
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It's a special day for actor R Madhavan as President Droupadi Murmu felicitated him with the prestigious Padma Shri award at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.

Madhavan received the award from the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant. As he walked onto the stage to accept the honour, the duo stood up and applauded with pride.

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In January 2026, Madhavan was named among the recipients of the Padma Shri.

Reacting to the honour, he dedicated the award to his family, crediting their unwavering support and faith in him as the foundation of his achievements.

"I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength," he said in a statement.

The actor described the award as "responsibility" and promised to carry the honour with "dignity, sincerity and commitment."

Madhavan is a popular actor in Indian cinema who has worked in films across diverse languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The actor debuted in Bollywood with the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein in 2001. In 2000, Madhavan gained recognition in Tamil cinema by playing the lead role in Mani Ratnam's romantic drama film Alai Payuthey.

He has also worked in Tamil films, including Kannathil Muthamittal, Run, Anbe Sivam, Aaytha Ezhuth and others.

Madhavan also pursued an active career in the Hindi film industry, appearing in supporting roles in films including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, Mani Ratnam's biopic Guru, and Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

The actor is also known for his films Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

He made his directorial debut with the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film garnered recognition with several awards and honours, including winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The actor was recently seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise.

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