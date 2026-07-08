After 'Made in India: A Titan Story', makers reunite for new series 'The Tatas'

After the success of Made in India: A Titan Story, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have once again teamed up for The Tatas, a multi-season drama adapting Girish Kuber's book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.

The Tatas will chronicle the architecture of a family whose corporate ethos, industrial breakthroughs, and philanthropic institutions became deeply intertwined with the birth and evolution of modern India.

Rather than restricting the narrative to corporate boardrooms, the series intends to operate as a deeply intimate character study of visionary leaders balancing immense personal conviction with the socio-political shifts of a changing nation.

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The series will structurally chart the four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, tracing how each generation introduced foundational pillars to the Indian landscape.

Screenwriter Karan Vyas, who received widespread acclaim for anchoring the emotional and historical weight of the Titan narrative, has been locked to adapt Kuber's book for the screen.

Speaking about the project, producer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, said, "Some families build businesses. Some build institutions. The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India."

He added, "The overwhelming love for Made In India: A Titan Story has been incredibly heartening and has reaffirmed our belief that audiences today are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring, and rooted in India's rich legacy. That response has encouraged us to continue bringing such extraordinary journeys to the screen."