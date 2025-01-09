Luxurious DSF Extravaganza is Here

Wafi City launches 'Timeless Rewards: Shop & Win' campaign in partnership with Rivoli Group

Wafi City, one of Dubai’s premier destinations for shopping, dining, and cultural experiences, has unveiled its exclusive ‘Timeless Rewards: Shop & Win’ campaign for the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), running from December 26, 2024 to February 2, 2025. In partnership with Rivoli Group, this luxury-focused campaign offers shoppers a chance to win extraordinary prizes while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Wafi City.

Luxury Prizes Sponsored by Rivoli Group

Customers who spend Dh300 or more at Wafi City will unlock incredible rewards, including:

Daily prizes: Fashion watches from Rivoli's curated collection.

Weekly prizes: Sophisticated Union Glashütte timepieces.

Grand prize: A luxurious Longines men's and women's watch pair, highlighting the timeless elegance and precision of the brand, to be awarded on 2nd February 2025.





To enhance the shopping experience, every customer spending Dh300 or more will also receive a Dh300 Rivoli gift voucher, redeemable on select international watch brands, including Hamilton, Certina, Balmain, Mido, Versace, and Aigner (terms and conditions apply).

A Premier Destination for Shopping and Entertainment

Wafi City isn't just a shopping centre; it’s a destination that offers a unique blend of luxury, culture, and entertainment.

Visitors can explore a world of luxury brands and boutique stores at Wafi Mall, set against the backdrop of stunning ancient Egyptian-inspired architecture. They can savour global cuisines at renowned dining spots, like Taiko and the ever-popular Asha’s, or rejuvenate at Cleopatra's Spa and Pharaohs' Gym, where world-class wellness services await.

For those seeking excitement, Wafi City offers thrilling attractions like Stay & Play, Singo Paintball, the immersive AYA experience, the spine-chilling Supernatural Haunted Attraction, and family favourites like Vox Cinema and Magic Planet.

Meanwhile, the Khan Murjan Souk provides a window into Middle Eastern culture, with traditional Arabian bazaar vibes, unique handicrafts, antiques, and live performances.

Celebrating Partnership

This campaign underscores Wafi City's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences through its partnership with Rivoli Group - a renowned luxury lifestyle retailer in the region. Rivoli's dedication to luxury and craftsmanship perfectly complements Wafi City's sophisticated offerings. One such brand under their portfolio, Longines, takes centre stage as the highlight of this season’s prizes.

Join The Fun

Celebrate the spirit of the Dubai Shopping Festival at Wafi City. Shop, dine, and immerse yourself in a world of luxury and entertainment while standing a chance to win timeless rewards. For more details, please visit www.wafi.com or follow on social media @WafiCityDubai on Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)