Luke Wilson teases 'The Family Stone' sequel, says, "I can't believe it's happening"

The actor says the script is "really funny" and is looking forward to reuniting with the original cast more than 20 years after the beloved holiday film's release

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Jul 2026, 9:56 AM
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More than two decades after The Family Stone became a holiday favourite, Luke Wilson has shared an encouraging update on the long-awaited sequel, admitting he is still surprised that it is finally happening.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said, "I can't believe it's happening, but it is," confirming that writer and director Thomas Bezucha has completed the script. He also revealed that he had already read it and was impressed by what he saw.

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"Tom Bezucha is a great writer and a great director, and I read the script, and it's really funny, and it's so nice that everybody wants to work together again," Wilson said.

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The original 2005 comedy drama followed the Stone family as they gathered for the holidays, with Sarah Jessica Parker's uptight Meredith struggling to win over her boyfriend Everett's unconventional family.

The ensemble cast included Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Elizabeth Reaser, Tyrone Giordano, Brian White, and Paul Schneider, alongside Wilson.

Wilson reflected on the film's enduring popularity, saying he never expected it to become a seasonal tradition for so many families.

"It's one of those movies where, when it came out, more people mentioned it to me over the years, and then families would say, 'We watch it at Christmas' or 'We watch it at Thanksgiving.' It really caught me by surprise," he said.

The sequel will also carry emotional weight following the death of Diane Keaton, who portrayed family matriarch Sybil Stone in the original film. Wilson said reuniting with the cast will be "even more meaningful" because of her absence, remembering Keaton as someone who was "so great to be around" during the first production.

Earlier this year, Dermot Mulroney also confirmed that the original cast is expected to return for the follow-up, which he suggested may be titled The Families Stone. Bezucha, who wrote and directed the original film, is once again writing and directing the sequel.

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