Luke Grimes says his next album will be 'heavily influenced' by his son

Luke Grimes (Photo by AFP)

Actor and musician Luke Grimes shared that his next album is "heavily" influenced by his first child with wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, reported People.

"Man, having my baby has changed everything in every way possible," said Luke, who released his self-titled debut album on March 8.

"I think people talk about your heart expanding a little bit every day, and it's so true," said Luke, adding, "It's like there's a love growing inside of me that I didn't know I was capable of, and it's incredible and it's scary because you have so much more skin in the game. You know what I mean?"

As he looks ahead to his next musical release, the singer said his second album "will be very heavily influenced by having his son around."

"That's the biggest influence in my life right now," he shared.

Luke said his son's birth has also brought him even closer to Bianca, whom he married in November 2018.

"It's brought me and my wife close in a way that I didn't know we could be. There's another level in the way that we love each other and how we have to be a team for this little guy," he shared.

As Luke made his debut at the historic Nashville music venue on Friday, Bianca brought their son along for the performance, and the pair even joined him onstage for a brief shout-out.

Bianca shared the news of their son's birth with her fans in an Instagram post on October 17, "And then there were 3," he wrote in his post.