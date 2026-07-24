Louis Tomlinson looks back on One Direction's journey for band's 16th anniversary

Sixteen years after One Direction was formed on The X Factor, band member Louis Tomlinson marked the milestone by taking fans back through the band's journey.

Although One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, the band's music continues to resonate with fans around the world.

Louis shared an emotional post on X, saying:

"16 years of One Direction!!! Blows my mind. Thank you for changing all our lives, and the love and passion you all still show is unmatched! Tonight's going to be a special show.

Spending the rest of the day listening to all the bangers and reminiscing! Thank you for all the memories.

And to my brother, I miss you every day, but especially on days like today. I know we'd have been celebrating today together."

On the same day, Louis announce his new album, "How Did I Get Here?", with the title reflecting on the journey that began when One Direction was formed.

How Did I Get Here? Iâve been asking myself that question since I started my career. Iâm so excited to finally say the new album is out! I feel so incredibly grateful for your years of die hard support.



Iâve always found it impossible to answer the question of how I ended upâ¦ pic.twitter.com/JJIB6TGetI — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 23, 2026

Later, he revealed he would be spending the rest of the day revisiting One Direction's catalogue, posting:

"Playing the whole discography top to bottom! Proper trip down memory lane."

As he made his way through the discography, he shared a series of Instagram Stories featuring songs from One Direction's catalogue, pairing several tracks with personal memories.

The song '18' was one that held a special meaning for Louis. He shared:

"Another special one. This was one of my mum's favourites. She had me when she was 18, so I always had a lovely feeling singing this one."

Ian Redpath and Jeremy Chopra, the duo behind @allontheboard, also paid tribute to the milestone with one of their signature London Underground service information boards.

The board featured dozens of One Direction song titles and lyrics to celebrate the band's 16th anniversary.

Louis' posts offered fans a glimpse into his own reflections on One Direction's journey, with the singer celebrating the milestone by revisiting the band's music and sharing some of the memories that still mean the most to him.

As the only member to publicly mark the anniversary, his heartfelt tributes resonated with fans celebrating 16 years since the band was formed.