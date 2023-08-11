'lost my baby 5 months into my pregnancy': Rani Mukerji opens up about her miscarriage

The actor added that she chose not to disclose it while promoting her latest film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' because she didn't want it to seem like she was exploiting a personal experience to garner attention for the film

By CT Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 7:26 PM

Recently, Rani Mukerji, known for her role in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, courageously opened up about a miscarriage she endured five months into her pregnancy. Speaking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, she revealed that this was the first time she was publicly addressing her loss.

Rani shared that the miscarriage occurred during the pandemic. She explained that she chose not to disclose it while promoting her latest film because she didn't want it to seem like she was exploiting a personal experience to garner attention for the film. According to a news outlet, she was quoted as saying, "Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film."

"So, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy," adds Rani, who's married to producer Aditya Chopra.

Rani revealed that only 10 days after her miscarriage, she received a call from producer Nikkhil Advani to star in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, portraying a mother battling to regain custody of her children. She said, "After I lost my baby, Nikkhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly."

Rani admitted that her director and the producers are unaware of her loss and noted they would likely be taken aback upon seeing this interview. Rani Mukerji and husband Aditya Chopra have an 8-year-old daughter named Adira.

