Lost Frequencies on 'Kesariya', pre-show ritual, and why Dubai always feels like home

Just minutes before hitting the stage in Dubai on Saturday night, Felix De Laet, better known as Lost Frequencies, the Belgian DJ behind global chart-toppers like “Are You With Me” and “Where Are You Now”, was vibing to something unexpected — a playlist he calls Africanism.

As temperatures fall, outdoor venues have started to host season openers and the international DJ headlined one such event for Bohemia by FIVE.

“I try to put a lot of tracks from Africa — from Morocco to South Africa — and in different languages that I don’t really understand,” Felix confessed to City Times in a quick chat ahead of his show. “It’s not about the lyrics, it’s about the vibe. I was actually listening to it in the shower right before you guys came.”

For someone who’s been playing relentlessly (he was in Doha the previous night), Felix seemed remarkably calm pre-show. That's because he doesn't really think about what's going to happen on stage. Also, playing in Dubai several times also helps keep that calm.

“I’ve been here quite a few times, so I know the people, the staff, the crew — it really puts me at ease," he admits. "I just enjoy having a good time in my room before I go down.”

And Dubai, he adds, always feels like a special stop on tour.

“You have a lot of international people coming to the shows, but the staff here — many are from India. I made a remix of Kesariya and every time I play it, they get super excited. It’s my little wink to them, like: ‘Hey guys, I’m thinking of you!’”

That sense of connection, with cultures, people, and places, is at the heart of what Lost Frequencies represents. When he began the project, Felix was reimagining “lost” songs and forgotten melodies. But over time, his sound and his approach have evolved.

“My production skills got better over the years, I hope,” he laughs. “Back in the days, I was sampling a lot of vocals and guitars because that’s what I couldn’t record. Today, I can, and I’ve had the chance to work with incredible artists. But I still love doing remixes; they give me the freedom to do whatever I want.”

Touring the world can easily become a blur, but Felix’s way of staying grounded is refreshingly simple.

“Seeing my friends,” he says instantly. “They’re not really big fans of my music — they don’t want to listen to it! Which I actually appreciate. It lets me be just Felix, not Lost Frequencies.”

Looking ahead, the 31-year-old producer is eager to explore new sonic directions.

“I’m being challenged right now to make music that drives me,” he says. “For the last 10 years, the direction was kind of obvious. Now it’s blurry — there’s a lot happening in electronic music. I’m curious to see what comes next and how it’ll change the vibe of my sets.”

As for what Lost Frequencies stands for in 2025? “Maturity and positivity, that’s what I always try to share," he says, with some reflection. "Good, positive, melancholic vibes."