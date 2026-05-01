Lost BTS ticket war for Busan? Where you can catch them until March 2027

If you haven't been able to grab passes to an Arirang concert so far, there are still 20+ shows — running up until March 2027 — that you can try to book seats for

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 1 May 2026, 2:25 PM
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With over 150,000 people in queue at once and just seven minutes to snag the seat of your dreams, many fans have not been able to beat the odds to make it to the BTS Festa concerts in Busan.

If you're one among them, you can still catch them at their 20+ shows across Asia that run up until next March. Ticket sale dates have not yet been announced for the locations below, but you can always try your luck.

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An important thing to note is that the group will also announce more dates across Asia, and specifically the Middle East (maybe even the UAE, local ARMY hope), which means that there are multiple chances to be able to watch their Arirang concert live.

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Take a look at their tour schedule announced so far:

DateCity
November 19 2026Kaohsiung
November 21 2026Kaohsiung
November 22 2026Kaohsiung
December 3 2026Bangkok
December 5 2026Bangkok
December 6 2026Bangkok
December 12 2026Kuala Lumpur
December 13 2026Kuala Lumpur
December 17 2026Singapore
December 19 2026Singapore
December 20 2026Singapore
December 22 2026Singapore
December 26 2026Jakarta
December 27 2026Jakarta
February 12 2027Melbourne
February 13 2027Melbourne
February 20 2027Sydney
February 21 2027Sydney
March 4 2027Hong Kong
March 6 2027Hong Kong
March 7 2027Hong Kong
March 13 2027Manila
March 14 2027Manila

In order to get your hands on one ticket, since that is the limit in most cases, your best chance will be during the pre-sale.

However, the pre-sale will not be open to all — just those who have the ARMY membership. This membership will grant its holder exclusive access to events, gifts and even earlier access to tickets.

Once you get the right type of membership (in this case, it would be the Global membership), you must be ready to register for the pre-sale, verify your identity and link it to your membership which will give you access to the pre-sale.

This will now only be possible after the ticketing platforms are announced for each tour stop.

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