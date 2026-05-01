Lost BTS ticket war for Busan? Where you can catch them until March 2027

With over 150,000 people in queue at once and just seven minutes to snag the seat of your dreams, many fans have not been able to beat the odds to make it to the BTS Festa concerts in Busan.

If you're one among them, you can still catch them at their 20+ shows across Asia that run up until next March. Ticket sale dates have not yet been announced for the locations below, but you can always try your luck.

An important thing to note is that the group will also announce more dates across Asia, and specifically the Middle East (maybe even the UAE, local ARMY hope), which means that there are multiple chances to be able to watch their Arirang concert live.

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Take a look at their tour schedule announced so far:

Date City November 19 2026 Kaohsiung November 21 2026 Kaohsiung November 22 2026 Kaohsiung December 3 2026 Bangkok December 5 2026 Bangkok December 6 2026 Bangkok December 12 2026 Kuala Lumpur December 13 2026 Kuala Lumpur December 17 2026 Singapore December 19 2026 Singapore December 20 2026 Singapore December 22 2026 Singapore December 26 2026 Jakarta December 27 2026 Jakarta February 12 2027 Melbourne February 13 2027 Melbourne February 20 2027 Sydney February 21 2027 Sydney March 4 2027 Hong Kong March 6 2027 Hong Kong March 7 2027 Hong Kong March 13 2027 Manila March 14 2027 Manila

In order to get your hands on one ticket, since that is the limit in most cases, your best chance will be during the pre-sale.

However, the pre-sale will not be open to all — just those who have the ARMY membership. This membership will grant its holder exclusive access to events, gifts and even earlier access to tickets.

Once you get the right type of membership (in this case, it would be the Global membership), you must be ready to register for the pre-sale, verify your identity and link it to your membership which will give you access to the pre-sale.

This will now only be possible after the ticketing platforms are announced for each tour stop.